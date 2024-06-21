Saumitra Khan heaps praise on Abhishek

Kolkata: Newly-elected BJP MP Saumitra Khan has heaped praises on Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee triggering political speculations if Khan, who was dissatisfied with his party’s central leaders over not giving a portfolio to him, was trying to switch over to the Trinamool Congress.

Khan visited BJP’s party office in Salt Lake on Wednesday when he said that Abhishek Banerjee remained most active in Trinamool Congress after Mamata Banerjee during the election campaign. Banerjee has also done a good job during the elections, Khan added. He also mentioned that he often speaks to Trinamool Congress’ state and district leaders but it did not mean that he was switching over to the Trinamool Congress.

Khan who won from Bishnupur earlier had denied speculations over him joining the Mamata Banerjee-led party. Notably, Saumitra Khan’s earlier remarks suggested he was against a section of the party leaders as he laid emphasis on his unwavering commitment to the principles and future endeavours of the BJP, denouncing any murmurings about his departure. He had emphasised that his criticisms were aimed at fostering internal improvements within the party.

Several leaders, including Dilip Ghosh, had also expressed outrage over the party’s loss in Bengal, triggering an old-guard versus new-guard conflict within the party. Khan was found raising his dissent against his party after BJP state president and newly-elected MP Sukanta Majumder and another MP Shantanu Thakur got portfolios.