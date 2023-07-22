Satyendranath Tagore Civil Services SC: About 250 enrol for 2024 batch

Kolkata: Out of around 250 students who have joined the Satyendranath Tagore Civil Services Study Centre (SNTCSSC) as the 2024 classroom batch, one is a differently abled candidate. The inaugural session of SNTCSSC Training Course for UPSC CSE 2024 was conducted on Saturday in presence of the Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi.



In his address, Dwivedi acknowledged SNTCSSC’s contributions in training UPSC aspirants from the state. He also commended the institute’s efforts to spread awareness about Civil Services across the state and assured complete support to it from the side of the government.

Previously 70 students of the study centre had cleared the prelims examination and these aspirants will be sitting for the mains examination in September. The Study Centre which started in 2021, has been growing with the number of students getting associated and coming out successful, chairman of SNTCSSC Surajit Kar Purkayastha said.

He reiterated the need to create awareness amongst the people of Bengal for the brightest students to come up and participate in civil service examinations. SNTCSSC has been doing its part in creating such awareness amongst the college students in the city and aims to do the same in districts across Bengal.

According to an official, more applications were received compared to last year for entrance tests and going by their test, they seem very serious about the preparation and most of them have fared well in the entrance. Around 250 candidates selected will be divided into two sections.

Along with Dwivedi, the inaugural session was attended by state Minority Affairs and Madrasa Education Secretary Ghulam Ali Ansari, Backward Classes Welfare department Secretary Sanjay Bansal and Commissioner of Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate Gaurav Sharma, amongst others.

Recently, the state felicitation programme was organised by SNTCSSC, where nine aspirants who had cleared UPSC CSE 2022 from the state were felicitated.