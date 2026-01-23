Satyam Roychowdhury’s mother, Parul Roychowdhury, passes away

Kolkata: Parul Roychowdhury passed away on Thursday at Barrackpore Techno Global Hospital. She was 85.



She is survived by her three sons, two daughters-in-law, two daughters, two sons-in-law, and grandchildren.

She had been undergoing treatment for a prolonged period for various age-related ailments and was admitted to Barrackpore Techno Global Hospital on January 9. She breathed her last there at around 4.30 pm on Thursday.

The bereaved family members include Techno India Group Managing Director and Sister Nivedita University Chancellor Satyam Roychowdhury, Chairman Gautam Roychowdhury and Dr Uttam Roychowdhury.

Satyam Roychowdhury rushed to the hospital on receiving the news.

Several relatives, along with officials and employees of the Techno India Group, also visited the hospital after getting the news.

Meanwhile, as news of Parul Roychowdhury’s demise reached her residence at Kapasdanga in Chunchura, a large number of people gathered there. Family members and close friends of the Techno family arrived to pay their respects.

Later in the night, her mortal remains were brought to the Chunchura residence. Local MLAs, the chairman of the municipality, and local residents visited the house to offer their condolences. The last rites of Parul Roychowdhury were performed at Chunchura Shyambabu Ghat.