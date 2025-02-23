Satyam Roychowdhury on SNU’s 7th Foundation Day: Another step towards global recognition

KOLKATA: “Sister Nivedita University (SNU) has made a significant mark in the field of higher education in a short span of time. Established in 2017, the university now boasts 10,000 students across undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

This growth will play a crucial role in advancing higher education in the country,” said Bengal Education minister Bratya Basu on the occasion of SNU’s seventh Foundation Day on Saturday.

“Education is now recognised globally as a fundamental right. In our country, primary education has been made mandatory but more attention needs to be given to higher education. If students do not receive proper higher education, society will gradually descend into disorder. Universities play a crucial role in providing quality higher education,” said the minister.

The foundation day celebration held at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre, also included the university’s convocation ceremony. The event was graced by several dignitaries, including SNU chancellor Satyam Roychowdhury, Education minister, Techno India Group CEO Sanku Bose, Debdut Roychowdhury, SNU Registrar Suman Chatterjee, SNU vice-chancellor Dhrubajyoti Chattopadhyay, Swami Vedarthananda and state Agriculture minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay.

In an innovative move, SNU introduced a new initiative at this year’s convocation. Starting this year, the students will receive their certificates digitally through the DigiLocker portal.

Over the past few years, SNU has signed multiple MoUs with international universities to expand its global footprint. Addressing the gathering, founder and Managing Director of Techno India Group and Chancellor of SNU Satyam Roychowdhury said: “Sister Nivedita University has taken another step toward becoming a globally recognised institution. Recently, we signed MoUs with seven universities in the USA. From etiquette and communication to academic excellence, we are shaping students in a distinctive way, guided by the philosophies of Sister Nivedita and Swami Vivekananda,” he said.

Echoing the same sentiment, the state agriculture minister highlighted the university’s commitment to holistic education. Swami Vedarthananda added, “Education is not just about earning degrees. The real goal is to become a true human being. A university should not only focus on academics but also nurture leadership qualities in its students.”