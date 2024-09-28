Satyam Roychowdhury, conferred ‘Honorary Academician by Italy’s Accademia Albertina’

KOLKATA: Satyam Roychowdhury, ‘‘founder & MD of Techno India Group, and Chancellor of Sister Nivedita University (SNU)’’, has been conferred the title of Honorary Academician 2024 by the renowned Accademia Albertina delle Belle Arti di Torino, Italy. This honour, equivalent to a D.Litt., was conferred upon him by the academy’s academic council on September 19, 2024.

Accademia Albertina, a prestigious Italian state institution, is part of the AFAM system (Higher Artistic and Musical Training) under the Ministry of University and Research (MIUR). Founded in 1678 and re-established in 1833 by Charles Albert of Savoy, the academy is one of the oldest and most respected in Italy, with a rich history rooted in classical European artistic traditions.

“Satyam Roychowdhury has become the first Indian to receive this European accolade, recognising his significant contributions as an educationist, patron of the arts and founder of Techno Group India,” stated a statement from the Group.

Roychowdhury’s role in establishing Sister Nivedita University and promoting international cooperation was specifically highlighted by the academy.

The modality of the award ceremony is yet to be decided.