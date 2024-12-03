Satyam Roychowdhury awarded Honourary Academician 2024 by Italy’s Albertina Academy

KOLKATA: In a remarkable feat, Satyam Roychowdhury, founder and Managing Director of Techno India Group and Chancellor of Sister Nivedita University (SNU) has been conferred with the coveted title of Honourary Academician of 2024 by the renowned Albertina Academy of Fine Arts of Turin, Italy. With this title, Roychowdhury becomes the first Indian to receive this prestigious European honour, awarded by one of Italy’s premier state institutions under the Ministry of University and Research (MIUR).

“It’s December and the air is chilly but I am embraced by the warmth of this unparalleled honour from such a historic institution,” said the renowned educationist.

Roychowdhury spoke extensively about the enduring ties between India and Italy, emphasising their rich cultural exchanges, thriving trade relations, and shared literary legacy. “Personally, Italy has always captivated me. Its architecture, the magical serenity of the Vatican and the lush greenery have been a source of endless fascination,” said Roychowdhury. He expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Italian government and the Albertina Academy of Fine Arts for bestowing this prestigious honour.

“This honour is not just a personal milestone but a testament to the power of education in transforming lives and encouraging global connections,” said Roychowdhury.

The event saw the presence of Chief Guest H.E. Riccardo Dalla Costa, Consul General of Italy in Kolkata; Prof Salvo Bitonti, Director and Professor of Intermedia, Albertina Academy of Fine Arts, Turin, Italy; and several visiting dignitaries from the Albertina Academy of Fine Arts; West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee, and a bevy of musicians, politicians, academicians and personalities from all walks of life. Dr Sanku Bose, Group CEO, Techno India Group, welcomed the Consul General of Italy in Kolkata.

Later a recorded ceremonial speech of Prof. Paola Gribaudo, President, Albertina Academy of Fine Arts, Turin, Italy, was shown to the gathering. Debdut Roychowdhury, Director, Techno India Group & Founder, Hatchlab Innovations Pvt Ltd welcomed Prof Luigi Moio, Professor in Performance Technique for Visual Art and Co-curator of IPAF. Prof Dr Dhrubajyoti Chattopadhyay, Vice Chancellor, SNU, mentioned Roychowdhury’s significant contributions to the cause of education and patronisation of arts for 40 years.

“This is a moment of huge pride not only for SNU but the entire country. His achievement inspires us all to strive for excellence and reinforces India’s growing presence in the global academic arena.” The event ended on a high cultural note with an Indian cultural presentation by SNU. Later, Violin Brothers performed Italian composition to the accompaniment of piano.