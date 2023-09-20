Satyagraha: TMC to install giant screens in district blocks to broadcast Delhi protest

Ahead of Trinamool Congress’s (TMC) Satyagraha protest at Raj Ghat on October 2, the party has decided to install giant screens in every block in the districts of the state to broadcast the message of the party’s chairperson Mamata Banerjee and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

TMC had long been planning a mass agitation in Delhi against the Centre’s decision to block funds under various schemes for Bengal. This, according to the ruling party, has deprived hundreds of their livelihoods. However, the plan to stage a protest encountered a setback after Delhi Police had refused permission for a sit-in demonstration at Ram Leela Maidan.

The ruling party in Bengal has hence decided they would instead observe ‘Satyagraha’ at Raj Ghat on Gandhi Jayanti and meet the Union Panchayat minister Giriraj Singh on October 3.

It was decided that the protest must also be witnessed by the people of Bengal. It is learnt that the district presidents have been instructed to start making arrangements for installation of giant screens in the districts. Such screens will be installed near the BDO offices and the screening will take place on two consecutive days (October 2 and 3).

Once the instructions were received, it is learnt that meetings were held with district committees where block presidents were asked to make necessary arrangements. Further, they were instructed to ensure a large gathering for the screening. The party feels that it is vital that people get to see that for TMC it is the concern of the people that matters.

On October 2, both Mamata and Abhishek will be offering prayers at Rajghat. The duo would then meet the Union Minister at his office at Krishi Bhavan. About 50 lakh letters from the people of Bengal have been gathered to submit it to the minister.

Some of the main issues to be raised by TMC are the withholding of funds under MGNREGA and PM Awas Yojana.