SATSA’s 75th AGM celebrates platinum jubilee, honours women farmers

Kolkata: The 75th Annual General Meeting of the State Agricultural Technologists Service Association (SATSA), West Bengal, was conducted on the February 7, 2026.

The association is celebrating its Platinum Jubilee, marking 75 years of dedicated service to the agricultural sector and farmers of West Bengal. As part of its social accountability initiatives and in observance of the International Year of Women Farmers 2026, SATSA conferred the “Krishi Ananya” Award on five outstanding women farmers and women farmer groups from different districts for their significant contributions to agriculture. SATSA announced a year-long programme to train 3,000 women farmers, of which 1,000 have already been trained.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee conveyed her greetings to the association. Minister-in-Charge of Agriculture and Parliamentary Affairs, Shobhandeb Chattopadhyay, addressed the programme virtually, congratulating SATSA on achieving the Platinum Jubilee milestone. Dr. Himanshu Pathak, Director General of ICRISAT, also addressed the gathering virtually.

Director of Agriculture and Ex-Officio Secretary Lakshmikanta Jana outlined recent achievements of the Agriculture Department, while Dr. Ashok Patra, Vice Chancellor of Bidhan Chandra Krishi

Viswavidyalaya, emphasised precision farming, digital agriculture, and sustainability. SATSA released Volume 30 of its Annual Technical Issue on “Regenerative Agriculture – Key to Future Farming” and a booklet on jute cultivation. Around 800 members attended the meeting.