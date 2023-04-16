‘Satisfied with progress of Metro work in disaster-hit Bowbazar’

KOLKATA: An inspection has been conducted between the Howrah Maidan and Sealdah Metro Station of East West Metro Corridor by the Roop N. Sunkar, Member Infrastructure, Railway Board on Sunday.



During the inspection, HN Jaiswal, Principal Chief Engineer of Metro Railway who is also the Managing Director of Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Limited (KMRCL) accompanied him along with other senior officials.

Sunkar started his inspection from Howrah Maidan where he inspected different passenger amenities like lifts, escalators, ticket counters, tunnel ventilation system.

Later, he conducted a trolley inspection from Howrah Maidan to Esplanade Metro station under the river Hooghly. During the inspection of Howrah Metro station, Sunkar enquired about different technical parameters of the station and took stock of the passenger amenities.

At the Esplanade Metro station Sunkar checked the arrangements of the passenger inter-changing arrangements between the East-West and North-South metro corridors. After the inspection of Esplanade metro station, Sunkar and other officials went to the Bowbazar area where several houses were damaged owing to the metro construction work.

He inspected the tunnel under the Bowbazar area on foot. Sunkar said that he is satisfied with the progress of metro work in the disaster hit zone of Bowbazar.

He also added that all the arrangements have been made to address the issues and works at Bowbazar which will be over by December this year.