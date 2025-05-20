Satgachhia: Fire breaks out at timber godown

Kolkata: Panic spread in Satgachhia area of Bishnupur, South 24-Parganas after a fire broke out at a godown full timber in the wee hours of Monday.

The blaze was doused with the help of five fire tenders after at least seven hours. According to sources, around 3 am on Monday, a fire broke out at the godown of a timber merchant at Bibirhat in Satgachhia of Bishnupur.

Due to several inflammable objects like wood and chemicals stored there, the fire started spreading quickly. Local residents woke up to multiple explosions at the gutted warehouse. A few houses close to the gutted warehouse were also damaged due to the fire. It is suspected that there were multiple LPG cylinders present in the warehouse which exploded. However, no injury was reported.

Within a few moments, five fire tenders were pressed into action. As the godown was full of inflammable objects, firefighters faced immense trouble while trying to douse the flames. After almost seven hours the flames were doused. The cooling process was carried out for a few more hours to ensure there is no pocket fire.