Satellite oncology unit proposed at Siliguri District Hospital

Siliguri: To boost cancer treatment facilities in North Bengal, a state Assembly panel has proposed setting up a satellite oncology unit at Siliguri District Hospital (SDH).

The Standing Committee for Health and Family Welfare of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly will send a proposal to the state government for the unit’s establishment.

As per the proposal, the oncology unit will function under the supervision of the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH). Dr Nirmal Maji, Chairman of the committee, shared this during a visit to the hospital on Saturday. The panel members held a meeting with the authorities of the hospital and gathered all the information about the hospital management.

“The work of setting up a cancer hub at NBMCH is already underway. We received a proposal from the district health authorities to establish a satellite oncology unit at SDH. After our inspection, we will be forwarding an official proposal to the state government soon,” Dr Maji stated.

Authorities believe that this new unit will help in reducing the patient load at NBMCH while enabling SDH to offer improved and accessible cancer care. Currently, both SDH and NBMCH provide cancer treatment, but most patients tend to prefer the medical college due to better facilities, resulting in heavy congestion.

The proposed department will focus on the early detection and treatment of various cancers, including breast and chest wall cancers. It aims to deliver specialised oncology services and nursing care, especially benefiting patients from remote and geographically isolated regions by bringing treatment closer to home.

In addition to the cancer unit, the committee has decided to recommend several other upgrades for SDH. These include increasing the number of beds in the Dialysis Unit, appointing two additional anaesthetists, and recruiting an orthopedic surgeon. The hospital has also requested the installation of 78 CCTV cameras to strengthen surveillance and security on the premises.

Ongoing infrastructure development will also transform SDH. New elevators have been installed, construction of a canteen is nearing completion, and plans are in motion to increase bed capacity across several departments. The committee’s visit to Siliguri was part of a broader tour of healthcare facilities in North Bengal. Starting Wednesday, members visited NBMCH, Kurseong, Darjeeling, and Kalimpong hospitals before concluding at Siliguri District Hospital. With these initiatives, the government aims to decentralise specialised healthcare services and ensure equitable access to quality treatment across the region.