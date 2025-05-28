Sasthya Bhawan receives bomb threat for 2nd consecutive day

Kolkata: Following the bomb hoax at Sasthya Bhawan on Monday, another e-mail containing a bomb threat was received on Tuesday morning.

According to sources, on Tuesday morning sometime around 9 am an e-mail was received on the ID of a senior Health department official claiming that multiple bombs have been planted inside the Sasthya Bhawan which will explode by 5 pm.

After the e-mail was seen, police were informed. In the afternoon, a police team along with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) reached Sasthya Bhawan and started searching for the explosives.

However, after a thorough search which took about four to five hours, nothing was found. It has been learnt that a case was already registered at the Electronics Complex Police Station regarding the bomb hoax of Monday.

The incident of Tuesday is likely to be tagged with the earlier case that was registered. However, the e-mail ID from which the threat message was sent on Tuesday is different from the e-mail ID of Monday’s bomb hoax.

It may be mentioned that on Monday, police were informed by the Sasthya Bhawan authorities about a bomb threat e-mail.

The said e-mail was received by a Deputy Director of Health Services.

In the said threat email it was mentioned that four improvised explosive devices have been placed inside Sasthya Bhawan which were set to go off at 1:13 pm. After several hours of search operation nothing suspicious was found.