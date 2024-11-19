Sasan: Police assaulted, 9 people held

Kolkata: Just a day after an inspector of Kolkata Police was manhandled in the Regent Park area, police were attacked at Kharibari area of Sasan in North 24-Parganas on Sunday night over the unnatural death of a youth.

Five police personnel, including the inspector in-charge (IC) of Sasan Police Station sustained injuries while trying to bring the situation under control. So far, nine persons have been arrested.

According to sources, on Sunday, a youth identified as Al Amin Sahaji of Mahishgodi Sahajipara was found hanging inside a room of his residence. His family members and neighbours alleged that Sahaji was murdered and then hanged to make it look like a suicide. It is further alleged that when the deceased’s family members approached the police station for lodging a complaint, cops reportedly denied. After this, the situation became heated up and local residents started agitating. A blockade was put at Kharibari bazar area. When police reached the spot and tried to convince the mob to withdraw the blockade, the mob became violent and started assaulting the cops. The IC of Sasan Police Station was allegedly beaten using sticks and bamboos. After a few moments, a large contingent of police force was sent to the spot. Cops had to resort to lathicharge to disperse the violent mob.

Police have denied the allegation and claimed that a case has been registered and one person was arrested. However, the preliminary autopsy report suggested that the hanging was suicidal in nature.