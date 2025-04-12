Sarsuna: One held, one on the run for ‘sexual assault’ of 2 minor girls

Kolkata: Two minor girls were allegedly sexually assaulted by two men in Sarsuna Thursday night.

One of the accused was arrested late on Thursday night while the other accused is still absconding. Sources said, on Thursday afternoon, the minor duo aged around 12 years were playing near their residences. In the evening, both of them went missing from outside of their homes. They were allegedly taken to a room by two men. After a few hours of searching, the family members rescued them from a locked room nearby.

When asked about how they ended up in a locked room, the girls told their parents that two men took them to the room and tortured them sexually. It is alleged that their hands and legs were tied. After rescue, the girls were initially taken to their residences. Later, the parents lodged a complaint at the Sarsuna Police Station. A case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. During the probe, police arrested one of the accused Biswajit Pal alias Sukhen of Thakurpukur late on Thursday night. Another accused, Kalu, is still absconding. Police are trying to nab him as soon as possible.