Sarsuna: 2 held for stabbing relative

Kolkata: Two persons were arrested by the cops of Sarsuna Police Station for allegedly stabbing a relative over a petty issue on Monday night.

According to sources, the injured person identified as Pradip Paul of the Thakurpukur area runs a tea stall in the Sarsuna area.

On Monday evening, the accused duo identified as Sanjay Chowdhury alias Gopal and Barun Paul who are relatives of Pradip came to his tea stall.

It is alleged that over some issues at the tea stall, an altercation broke out between Pradip and the accused duo. Suddenly, Barun grabbed Pradip by his hands and Sanjay stabbed him using a sharp weapon.

When Pradip was screaming and other people present there tried to stop the accused persons, they managed to flee.

Pradip was rushed to SSKM Hospital where he was treated and discharged later.

At night Pradip lodged a complaint at the Sarsuna Police Station. After registering a case against Sanjay and Barun on charges of attempt to murder and other allegations police arrested them. It is suspected that the incident is an outcome of a long-standing family dispute. Police are probing to find out the actual cause of the attack.