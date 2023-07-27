Sarojini Naidu College for Women gets ‘A’ grade

Sarojini Naidu College for Women, Dum Dum, has got an ‘A’ grade in the third assessment of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) under the University Grant Commission (UGC). The earlier grades of the college in the first and second assessments were B++ and B, respectively. A three-member NAAC inspection team visited the college on June 22, 23.

A college official said that they had worked on improving the existing technology and in one such effort, also improved their website in the last three to four years. Going forward, the college administration’s goal is to prepare the students for the National Education Policy (NEP) implementation and align themselves with a set of changes that will come along with its implementation.

They will further encourage their faculty members to take part in more academic activities, including workshops and seminars, amongst others. The College has a special reputation as a girls’ college in the constituency of the state Education minister Bratya Basu.

It was established on August 14, 1956, in the Nagerbazar area of Dum Dum under the inspiration of the then West Bengal Chief Minister Bidhan Chandra Roy, for the higher education of girls from less than 50 refugee families. It continues to give priority to the socially and economically backward sections of the populace from the city’s northern fringes.