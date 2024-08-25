‘Sarinda, a vanishing musical treasure’

Cooch Behar: The Sarinda, an indigenous musical instrument, is swiftly becoming a piece of history. Musicians and cultural advocates are calling for government support to revive this cherished instrument and artists. The Sarinda holds significant cultural value for ethnic groups of this region, including the Rajbangshi folk singers of Bengal and neighbouring Assam.



In Bajejama Chilkhana village in Cooch Behar, early mornings resonate with the soothing melodies of the Sarinda, skillfully played by 79-year-old Upendra Nath Barman. For the past 35 years, Barman has been a devoted custodian of this vanishing art form, offering his music at various government functions and Kirtan events across Bengal without charging a fee. His commitment to preserving this unique instrument is evident in his selfless dedication.

Barman, who learned the art from his father, remains steadfast in his mission to teach the Sarinda to others, despite not receiving any financial compensation. “If anyone wants to learn, I will definitely teach them. My main aim is to preserve this folk art instrument,” Barman affirmed. Alongside his wife, who supports him in his musical endeavours, Barman now focuses on farming in their village.

Despite his significant contributions, Barman is yet to receive any form of government support, including artist or old-age allowances. The urgent need for official recognition and assistance for traditional artists like Barman is critical to prevent the extinction of such invaluable cultural assets. Subhashini Roy, Pradhan of Natabari-II Gram Panchayat, has pledged to work towards securing an artist’s allowance for Barman, highlighting the Gram Panchayat’s dedication to supporting cultural preservation.

Prominent folk-culture researcher Promod Nath highlights the growing concern, “The Sarinda, once prevalent in Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, lower Assam and lower Nepal, is facing extinction due to the rise of modern musical instruments. Its distinctive sound, produced through the manipulation of its three strings, is becoming increasingly rare. Although the Sarinda artist Mangala Kanti Roy was awarded the Padma Shri, both the state and central governments need to take more significant steps to preserve these instruments and support

these artists.”