Saraswati Puja sans Palash blooms this yr

BALURGHAT: Balurghat is facing an unusual shortage of Palash flowers, an essential offering for Saraswati Puja. This year, the festival is spread across two days — Sunday and Monday — according to the Hindu calendar. However, despite buds appearing on trees, the flowers have not yet bloomed, forcing devotees to offer

Palash buds instead.

In traditional rituals, items like Indian plum (Kul), clay ink pots and reed pens hold great significance, along with Palash flowers, which have earned Goddess Saraswati the title “Palashpriya.” Many believe that since the festival is early this year before the advent of spring, thus the flowers have not had enough time to bloom. Usually, by Saraswati Puja, the winter chill fades, allowing the blossoms to flourish. However, this year, colder temperatures have persisted, delaying the flowering process.

On Sunday morning, the flower markets in Balurghat were filled with vendors selling small branches laden with Palash buds. Flower seller Jaydeep Das stated: “A small branch with buds costs Rs 20. We usually source flowers from Kolkata but even Kolkata’s markets have a shortage this year.” Another vendor, Sajal Mondal, confirmed: “Palash flowers for Balurghat’s market come from Kumarganj, the only supplier in South Dinajpur. However, the delayed spring has affected production.” Housewife Nabanita Saha, who came to buy Palash flowers, remarked: “I couldn’t find the flowers this year but we must make do, so I bought the buds instead.”