Saraswati Puja rush keeps Balurghat clay artisans busy

BALURGHAT: As Saraswati Puja is set to be celebrated on Friday, clay artisans in Balurghat are witnessing a sharp rise in activity, with a steady stream of orders coming in from across the town and adjoining blocks. Workshops spread across several municipal wards are abuzz with creativity, as artisans work around the clock to meet the growing demand for idols for both household rituals and community pujas.

In Ward No. 13 of Balurghat municipality, artisan Ujjwal Paul is busy giving final touches to a five-foot-tall Saraswati idol commissioned for the Uttamasha Pally puja mandap. Speaking to reporters, Paul said that the demand this year has remained steady, particularly for medium-sized idols meant for neighbourhood pujas and Barir Pujo.

“I have received several orders this season. The five-foot idol I am making costs around Rs 6,000, depending on decoration and finishing. Rising prices of raw materials have slightly increased costs, but people are still placing orders,” said Ujjwal Paul. Meanwhile, in the Chakvrigu area, senior artisan Uttam Paul is engaged in crafting a grand 12-foot Saraswati idol for a puja mandap in Tapan block. His workshop has become a centre of activity, with his daughter Urmi Paul, a college student, lending a helping hand after classes.“My daughter helps me with painting and fine detailing. Without family support, it is difficult to manage such large orders,” said Uttam Paul.

Apart from the large idol, Uttam Paul has also received multiple orders for Barir Pujo. Notably, he has secured a contract to make a seven-foot idol for the Balurghat College Boys’ Hostel. According to him, the price of idols varies depending on height and craftsmanship.

“A seven-foot idol generally costs between Rs 8,000 and Rs 10,000, while a 12-foot idol can go up to Rs 20,000–Rs 25,000. Despite challenges, we are hopeful as Saraswati Puja remains an important season for our livelihood,” he added.

Artisans across Balurghat echoed similar sentiments, stating that Saraswati Puja is one of the most crucial festivals for clay workers, especially due to the high demand for household idols. As the festival approaches, workshops continue to work late into the night, keeping alive a tradition passed down through generations.