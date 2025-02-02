Saraswati Puja: Mamata writes and composes song

Kolkata: Wishing everyone on the occasion of Saraswati Puja, Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee shared a song on Facebook that was penned by her while her party leaders too celebrated the occasion in various ways.

Banerjee, in her Facebook post, wrote that the song was penned by her and sung by Aditi Munshi, who is also a TMC MLA. Beginning with a line of Saraswati Puja mantra, she wrote in Bengali the following: “Today, on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja, Bengal is involved in the worship of Bagdevi. On this auspicious day, let me share with you a song written and composed by me. The song has been sung by renowned singer Aditi Munshi. I hope you like the song.”

Meanwhile, her party leaders too celebrated the occasion. State agriculture minister and MLA Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay performed Puja at the Trinamool Congress Bhavan. State power minister Aroop Biswas celebrated the occasion at his Bijoygarh party office in Tollygunge. Present at the occasion were TMC councillors Ananya Banerjee and Mousumi Das, among other councillors of Kolkata Municipal Corporation.