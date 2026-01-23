Saraswati Puja dawns on a pleasant note as winter softens across Bengal

Kolkata: On the day of Saraswati Puja, as schools, colleges and neighbourhood pandals resonate with prayers to the goddess of learning, Bengal is witnessing a welcome easing of winter.

The long winter spell triggered by successive western disturbances has finally begun to fade, offering comfortable weather for Basanta Panchami celebrations across the state.

According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, there is little chance of temperatures dropping further in the coming days. In Kolkata, the minimum temperature has risen to around 15.7 degrees Celsius, bringing a mild chill during the early morning hours but pleasant conditions as the day progresses. No rainfall has been forecast anywhere in the state, ensuring uninterrupted puja rituals and outdoor gatherings.

Across districts, minimum temperatures are expected to remain between 14 and 16 degrees Celsius, with only a light winter feel lingering at dawn. Weather officials have ruled out the return of severe cold. In north Bengal’s hill regions, temperatures may stay lower, between 3 and 5 degrees Celsius, while other northern districts are likely to record minimums ranging from 10 to 15 degrees.

Southern and western districts are expected to remain slightly warmer, with minimum temperatures between 12 and 14 degrees Celsius.

The mild and dry weather comes as a relief for devotees, particularly students and women dressed in traditional yellow sarees, a hallmark of Saraswati Puja symbolising knowledge, renewal and the arrival of spring.

As winter slowly loosens its grip, the season’s transition seems to mirror the spirit of the day—quietly moving from cold restraint to warmth, colour and learning.