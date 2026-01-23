Saraswati Puja budgets go haywire as veggie, fruit, flower prices soar

Kolkata: As the city gears up for Saraswati Puja, markets across Kolkata are witnessing a sharp rise in the prices of vegetables, fruits and flowers, adding to the financial burden on middle-class households ahead of the festival.



A visit to major markets such as Koley Market, Jadu Babu’s Bazar and Lake Market reveals that daily essentials are being sold at significantly higher rates compared to the past few weeks.

Among vegetables, brinjal prices have jumped to Rs 80–100 per kg from around Rs 50. Pumpkin is being sold at Rs 50–60 per kg, while cauliflower prices have climbed to Rs 50–60 per piece and cabbage to Rs 40–50 per piece. Other commonly used items such as capsicum (Rs 50–60 per kg) and cucumber (Rs 40 per kg) have also recorded a noticeable hike.

Fruit prices, essential for puja offerings, have risen sharply as well. Apples are now selling at Rs 120–150 per kg, up from around Rs 80 per kg, while pomegranates are priced at Rs 120 per kg, which earlier matched apple prices. Pears at Rs 80 per kg and guava at Rs 60 per kg are now Rs 20–30 more expensive than usual. Oranges, however, are still available at Rs 40 per kg.

Flowers, an integral part of Saraswati Puja rituals, have not been spared either. Gandharaj garlands are being sold at Rs 60 per piece, while palash flowers are priced at Rs 10 per piece, driven by increased festive demand.

According to Price Regulation Task Force chief Rabindranath Koley, insufficient production coupled with a seasonal surge in demand ahead of Saraswati Puja has led to the price spike.

He, however, assured that prices are expected to stabilise after January 25, offering some relief to consumers struggling with rising festive expenses.