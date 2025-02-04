Saraswati idol defaced in Siliguri

Siliguri: An idol of Goddess Saraswati, worshipped by local women and children, disappeared from the puja mandap, only to be later found vandalized. The incident occurred in Majhabari area of Dabgram 2 Gram Panchayat.

According to reports, the puja had been organized with great enthusiasm, and after the religious rituals, cultural programs took place in the evening on Sunday. However, trouble began when a group of youths allegedly sat near the pandal and started consuming alcohol. When locals objected, an argument broke out, escalating into a heated confrontation.

The situation worsened when the group allegedly hurled stones at a nearby house, breaking windows. Thereafter, all the residents went inside their homes. Later, on Monday, they found that the idol of Saraswati had disappeared from the pandal. Subsequently, the idol was found outside the house of a person named Amar Das, who was the main person who had started the chaos that night. The idol was defaced.

On Monday, furious locals lodged a complaint at the Ashighar police outpost.

Mitali Malakar, Pradhan of Dabgram 2 Gram Panchayat, condemned the incident, stating: “Such acts of disrespect toward religious sentiments are unacceptable. The police will surely take strict action against the culprits.”