‘Saras Mela 2024’ witnesses record breaking goods sales worth Rs 32 cr

Kolkata: The Saras Mela 2024 organised in New Town by the state witnessed a record breaking sale of goods worth about Rs 32 crore.

The 20th Saras Mela organised by the West Bengal State Rural Livelihood Mission (WBSRLM) under the state Panchayat and Rural Development department witnessed a record footfall of buyers which broke the record of 2023. Department officials said, in 2023, goods worth about Rs 20 crore were sold. This time worth about Rs 32 crore were sold. Though the organisers apprehended that the sales would increase but the difference of about Rs 12 crore was not expected. Panchayat and Rural Development department secretary, P Ulaganathan said: “This year’s Saras Mela is probably the best one ever.”

The maximum demand of the customers were from the home decor segment. Several objects for decorating homes were in high demand while trending apparel comes second on the list of customers’ demand. With the overwhelming response from the buyers, the organisers and sellers expect that the two more Saras melas that are going to be organised in Ladies Park and Park Circus Maidan will also record good sales. This is the first such instance where Saras Mela is getting organised in three different places in and around Kolkata in a few days’ interval. This year 233 stalls were set up at the New Town Mela ground. Artisans and members of SHGs from 20 states and 23 districts of Bengal had participated.