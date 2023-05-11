Saraf House fire: Charred body of man found

Kolkata: Day after the fire incident at the Saraf House near the Raj Bhavan, a charred body of a man was recovered on Thursday evening.

The deceased is yet to be identified.

On Wednesday a major fire had broken out at the Saraf House from the canteen of a nationalised bank’s office. Police on Wednesday had claimed that nobody was trapped inside the building. But on Thursday morning when firefighters were continuing with the cooling process, it was found that a man was missing since the incident had taken place. After the heat decreased a bit, firefighters went upstairs to check when the body was found. It is suspected that the body is of the man who was missing.