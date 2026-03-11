Saradha scam: HC orders release of Shyamal Sen commission report

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has directed that the financial accounts and full report of the Justice Shyamal Sen Commission, constituted by the West Bengal government in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam, be made available to all parties in the case.

The order was passed by a Division Bench of Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj, nearly 12 years after the commission ceased functioning.

The Shyamal Sen Commission had been set up to identify and compensate depositors who had lost money following the collapse of the Saradha group. From a state-announced relief fund of Rs 500 crore, the commission distributed around Rs 225 crore to affected investors nearly a decade ago.

After completing its work and being wound up by the state government, the commission submitted its financial accounts and related records to the state authorities.

Following a plea seeking disclosure, the Division Bench directed that the documents and report in the custody of the High Court be supplied to all parties involved in the case. During the hearing, the Bench also expressed displeasure over the absence of lawyers representing the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate in chit fund-related cases and warned that steps may be taken if the situation continues.