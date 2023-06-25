Saradha multi-crore scam: Debjani allowed to see her ailing mother

Kolkata: Debjani Mukherjee, one of the prime accused in the Saradha multi-crore scam chit fund case was released on parole on Sunday for a period of six hours.



Mukherjee who has been in prison for 10 years since her arrest was allowed parole in response to her plea of seeing her ailing mother.

Mukherjee, the director of Saradha Group of Companies was arrested along with prime accused Sudipta Sen from Sonmarg in Jammu & Kashmir on April 22, 2013 in connection with the Saradha case by a team of Kolkata Police.

She was later tagged as one of the prime accused in Saradha Tours and Travels case in the year 2014. During this period she had prayed several times for bail but was not granted. She had been also tagged in some cases outside the state too that are still in trial stage. Presently she is lodged at Dum Dum Central Correctional Home.

The Kasba Police Station informed Debjani’ s family members in the morning that her daughter will be coming to her residence in Dhakuria.