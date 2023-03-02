Saradha chit fund: Sudipto Sen gets bail in three cases

jalpaiguri: Sudipto Sen, the main accused in the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam was produced at the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Jalpaiguri on Thursday. Among the four cases he was booked in, he was granted bail in three cases while another case has been transferred to Alipore CBI court.



Among the four cases that Sen was booked in, three cases were under Bhaktinagar police station and the remaining one under Jalpaiguri Kotwali Police Station. Sen along with other two company officials had been booked under the charges of money laundering in the year 2013 and 2014.

Sen’s lawyer Swakhyadeep Dasgupta said: “CBI on Thursday, filed a charge sheet for the case under Bhaktinagar police station. The judge transferred the case to Alipore CBI court while he was granted bail in three other cases.”