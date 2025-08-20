Sarada chief Sudipta Sen, Debjani Mukherjee acquitted in 3 cases

Kolkata: In a major development, Saradha chief Sudipta Sen and company director Debjani Mukherjee were acquitted in three cases on Tuesday by the Bankshall Court.

However, as several other cases are still pending against them, Sen and Mukherjee will not walk free.

In 2013, three FIRs were lodged at Hare Street police station against the duo for alleged fraud involving nearly Rs 15 lakh. During the trial, their lawyers argued that prosecution witnesses had failed to substantiate the allegations. Though police had charged them with cheating and criminal breach of trust, the court found no conclusive evidence against the two.

On Tuesday, the 11th Judicial Magistrate at Bichar Bhavan acquitted Sen and Mukherjee of all charges in the three Hare Street cases.

Sen and Mukherjee were arrested from Kashmir in April 2023 and have remained in custody since then. Mukherjee was, however, granted parole for a few hours about two years ago to visit her ailing mother.