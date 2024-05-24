‘SAPE Education Fair to be held on May 25 & 26’

Siliguri: The 20th SAPE Education Fair will open its doors at City Centre Mall, Uttorayon, Siliguri on May 25 and 26. Organised by SAPE Events & Media Pvt. Ltd., this event aims to provide students from North Bengal and Sikkim with unparalleled access to a wide array of career assessment opportunities.

With a focus on promoting scholarships and contemporary courses, the fair endeavours to guide students and parents in making informed decisions aligned with their personalities and aspirations. Over 50 esteemed educational institutions from across the nation will participate, offering specialised programmes in fields such as engineering, hospitality, communication, IT, nursing, architecture and other emerging disciplines.Attendees will benefit from personalised guidance sessions, enabling them to clarify doubts and understand application procedures. Additionally, the fair facilitates easy comparison among institutions, empowering individuals to tailor their choices to their specific needs. The fair serves as a platform for comprehensive discussions on facilities, fee structures and expert guidance. Moreover, attendees will have the opportunity to undergo free career aptitude tests, evaluating more than 250 skill attributes to identify suitable professional pathways.

Since its inception in 2004, SAPE Career Fair has been a pivotal event in the educational landscape of India, Southeast Asia, and Africa.