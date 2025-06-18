SAP 8th Bn shifted from Barrackpore to Suti PS area

Kolkata: To strengthen the internal security framework across Jangipur, Murshidabad and Malda districts, the West Bengal Police Directorate has ordered the relocation of the State Armed Police (SAP) 8th Battalion (Bn) from Barrackpore to the Suti Police Station area under Jangipur Police District in Murshidabad.

According to a police order, dated June 16, the HQ Company of SAP 8th Battalion, including the IHQ office, RO office, MT section, armoury, departmental store and band, will be relocated to Ahiron Model School in the Suti PS area. Remaining officers and personnel may be reassigned to other battalions under the Barrackpore Brigade, which have sufficient vacancies.

Command supervision of SAP 8th Battalion will be handled by the Commandant of SAP 4th Battalion until a new commandant is appointed for the relocated unit. Ministerial staff will initially remain in Barrackpore to process bills and administrative tasks.

Eventually, ministerial personnel from nearby areas will be posted to the new location, with excess staff being transferred to other units. All vehicles and arms, including both lethal and non-lethal ammunition, will also be moved to the new site.