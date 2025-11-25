Santragachhi: 10 passengers hurt in bus collision

Kolkata: About ten bus passengers sustained minor injuries on Monday afternoon after two buses collided head-on on the Santragachhi bridge.

Police rescued the injured passengers and took them to Howrah District Hospital, where they were discharged after treatment. During the inquiry, officers found that one of the bus drivers was drunk.

According to police, a bus travelling towards Kolkata from Khejuri via the Kona Expressway was crossing the Santragachhi bridge around 1.30 pm when it attempted to overtake a car despite slow-moving traffic. At the same time, a Domjur–Howrah route bus was coming from the

opposite direction. In the attempt to overtake, the right side of the Kolkata-bound bus struck the right side of the Domjur–Howrah bus.

The impact left around ten passengers with minor injuries.

Police said a breath analyser test on the Kolkata-bound bus driver showed an alcohol level of 181 mg, far above the permissible limit of 30 mg per 100 ml of blood. He was detained and later arrested by Jagachha police station. His driving licence has also been seized.