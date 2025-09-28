Santosh Mitra Square row: Police stress public safety

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police on Sunday dismissed allegations made by BJP leader Sajal Ghosh, chief of the Santosh Mitra Square Durga Puja, and stressed that there will be no compromise on the safety of visitors.

Over the past few days, Ghosh had accused the police of harassment and even threatened to shut down the pandal. He claimed that organisers had received several letters directing them to stop the audio-visual effects inside the pandal.

Responding to the charge, Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma reportedly said: “There can be no compromise with the safety of the people. It is being ensured that visitors do not stop suddenly while walking.”

Ghosh also alleged that police had begun collecting wheelchairs and stretchers from local hospitals to spread misinformation about the Puja. Refuting this,

Deputy Commissioner (Central) Indira Mukherjee said that a Karma ambulance of Kolkata Police has been stationed in front of Muchipara police station, and the number of wheelchairs has been increased to assist visitors who may feel unwell. She added that several residents had complained of excessive sound levels from the pandal.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh backed the police, saying they were working in the interest of public safety and “will do whatever it takes” to ensure order.

Meanwhile, organisers of the Mohammad Ali Park Durga Puja alleged that police were diverting queues of pandal-hoppers, preventing people from reaching their pandal. Police denied the charge.