Santanu Sen removed from post as Health advisor of KMC

KOLKATA: The dedicated room of Santanu Sen in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) was found to be under lock and key and the nameplate bearing his name and designation as Honorary Advisor (Health) to the KMC was removed on Saturday.

“I am not aware of anybody other than TK Mukherjee being in the post of Health Advisor of KMC,” said Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim when asked about the removal of the nameplate of Sen. According to KMC sources, Sen has been in the post since January 5, 2022. On Friday, Sen claimed that he was removed from the position of the party’s spokesperson. He said that he did not speak against the party or any of its leaders, claiming that he came to know about his alleged removal from the position through the media.

Sen had earlier alleged that “accurate information” about RG Kar was not being furnished to the Bengal Chief Minister and had claimed that a series of complaints had been filed against the former principal of RG Kar Medical College over the last 3 years. The leader, however, pledged his commitment to the Trinamool Congress (TMC). “I would like to say that I have worked as a soldier in all battles of TMC and continue that way even today. I was with TMC and will remain with TMC,” he had said.

Sen’s wife Kakali Sen, councillor of ward 2 of KMC has also been removed from the official WhatsApp group of councillors of the KMC, it was learnt.