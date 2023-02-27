Santanu Sen is new chairman of RG Kar’s Rogi Kalyan Samiti

Kolkata: Dr Santanu Sen has become the new Chairman of the Rogi Kalyan Samiti (RKS) of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital replacing Dr Sudipta Roy.

On Monday, a notification was published by the state Health department saying that Trinamool Congress MLA Dr Roy has been removed from the post of Chairman of RKS. Dr Sen, who is the Rajya Sabha MP of Trinamool Congress, will act as the new Chairman. The reason behind the reshuffle is not clear yet.

Dr Roy, who was the Chairman of the RKS at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, has got the additional post of RKS Chairman at the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital in May last year replacing Dr Nirmal Maji after the latter’s resignation.

Dr Roy, an MLA of Serampore, Hooghly, was given the charge of Calcutta Medical College after Dr Maji’s name was dragged into the Tocilizumab controversy after a senior doctor of the CMCH had accused him of threatening him.