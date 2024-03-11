Santanu Roychowdhury’s solo Rabindra Sangeet prog mesmerises audience

KOLKATA: Renowned singer Santanu Roychowdhury is known for singing diverse genre songs. From Rabindra Sangeet, Rabindra Geet (Hindi), Bengali and Hindi devotional songs, Bhajans, Hindi ghazals to folk songs, he is someone who has won the audience with his versatility. On Saturday, he left his fans surprised and impressed when he regaled the audience at Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata with his solo Rabindra Sangeet programme.



Titled, ‘Santanu bows in reverence to Kobiguru’, the event featured Tagore’s iconic songs sung by Roychowdhury in both Bengali and Hindi, adding a unique touch to the musical experience

“I’ve sung a variety of songs in my shows – devotional, ghazals, modern Bengali and Hindi tunes. But this time was special; it was my first show solely dedicated to Rabindra Sangeet and Rabindra Geet (Hindi). The beauty of Rabindra Sangeet goes beyond its melodies; it’s in the deep words and emotions. Each song feels like a message from the Upanishads, which is why I keep coming back to Rabindranath Tagore,” explained the popular singer, whose musical journey began in 1991 after winning an all-India talent singing competition organised by HMV.

He further added: “Every Rabindra Sangeet holds such profound meaning that it feels like I’m singing a prayer. During Saturday’s performance, the Rabindra Geet I sang was transcreated by my guru, Pandit Subir Chakraborty. Each song conveyed the essence of the original Rabindra Sangeet. That’s why I refer to them as Rabindra Geet.”

During Saturday’s performance, Pandit Subir Chakraborty was also in attendance. Interestingly, it is Pandit Subir Chakrabarty, who conceptualised the idea of Hindi Rabindra Geet. Working on this concept, Roychowdhury released three Hindi Rabindra Geet albums, namely ‘Musafir,’ ‘Deewana,’ and ‘Intezaar.’

On Saturday, Roychowdhury enchanted the audience with Rabindra Sangeet like ‘Krishnakoli Ami Tarei Boli,’ ‘Prane Khushir Tuphan Uthechhe,’ and ‘Kali Kali Balo Re Aaj,’ leaving a lasting impression. Transitioning to Rabindra Geeti, he serenaded the crowd with renditions of ‘Megh Boleche Jabo Jabo’ and ‘Hriday Tomar Daya,’ among others. In a captivating musical journey, he presented a total of nearly 24 songs.

“Rabindra Sangeet is rooted in the Upanishads. It’s like an ocean, and the more I dive in, the more I am immersed. I even learned Urdu to sing Rabindra Geet,” said Roychowdhury, who runs a music school named Rabir Ghar.