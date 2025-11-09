Santali language PG course at Raiganj University draws strong response

Raiganj: While 492 out of 1,230 postgraduate seats remained vacant at Raiganj University in North Dinajpur district this academic year, the newly-introduced postgraduate course in Santali language has recorded a remarkably strong enrolment, much to the delight of the university authorities.

For the first time, the Bengal government has introduced Santali as a postgraduate subject at Raiganj University marking a significant milestone for higher education in North Bengal, where no undergraduate course in Santali is yet available. Despite initial concerns about student interest, 40 of the 50 available seats have already been filled. Officials have described the response as “encouraging,” saying it reflects a growing academic and cultural interest in the Santali language among students.

The introduction of the Santali language course fulfills a longstanding demand from the tribal community of North Dinajpur district. Tribal organisations had repeatedly urged the authorities to start Santali language courses at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels, staging several demonstrations over the past few years. In June this year, they organised a two-day dharna at the university campus pressing for their demand. Responding to the movement, the state Higher Education department approved the introduction of the Santali language postgraduate course this year.

Durlav Sarkar, Registrar of Raiganj University, said: “This year, for the first time in North Bengal, a PG course in Santali language has been introduced in our university. The undergraduate course has not yet been started, so we were uncertain about students’ response. But it was surprising and encouraging that 40 students enrolled out of the total 50 seats. The Higher Education department has already appointed two teachers for the course, and another appointment will be made soon. We expect that the demand for the Santali language will continue to grow in the future also.”