Sans fees, veggie seller teaches underprivileged children

Cooch Behar: In a small village in Cooch Behar district, over 50 children from underprivileged families are receiving free education, thanks to Ramoni Sarkar’s dedication. A resident of Natabari-II Gram Panchayat, Ramoni has taken it upon himself to ensure that financial hardship does not deprive young minds of learning.

Every afternoon, after finishing his daily work, Ramoni gathers the children and teaches them subjects ranging from Sanskrit to mathematics. His goal is to provide quality education to those who cannot afford private tuition. Most of these children belong to struggling families and for them, Ramoni’s guidance is their only access to structured learning. Ramoni, who completed his master’s degree in Sanskrit from North Bengal University in 2014 and earned a B.Ed. in 2017, has always been passionate about teaching. From 2018 to 2020, he worked at a private school in Naxalbari but later returned home to care for his ailing mother.

Despite his own challenges, he never gave up on education. Currently, he is pursuing a D.Ed. in Tufanganj while balancing his responsibilities. To sustain his family and fund his studies, Ramoni sells vegetables in the local market. His day begins at 3:30 am when he travels to Tufanganj to buy fresh produce. After selling vegetables until noon, he returns home to take care of his bedridden mother. Yet, despite his packed schedule, he prioritises his students, believing that education can change their lives.

“I have been a Sanskrit language promoter since my B.Ed. days. I chose this business to care for my mother and manage my family. Though competition is tough, I haven’t given up. I am trying to spread education and also secure a government job,” Ramoni said. “Let’s see if fate allows me to leave a mark!”