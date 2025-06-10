Sankar Malakar made V-P of state ‘mother committee’ of TMC

Kolkata: In a significant move, Sankar Malakar who recently joined Trinamool Congress has been made the vice-president of state mother committee of TMC.

Kasem Siddique has been appointed as the general secretary of the State Mother Committee. Former Congress MLA Sankar Malakar on June 4 joined the Trinamool Congress in Kolkata ending his 40-year-long association with his party.

Malakar had said that he joined Trinamool Congress after he realized that Mamata Banerjee’s party will only be able to fight the BJP and not the Congress.

He had decided to join the TMC as this is the only party which can fight against the BJP and its communal politics in Bengal. He also added that the Congress is in a miserable condition. With just 3-4 per cent vote share, defeating BJP is impossible.

Soon after his joining, Malakar was awarded with an important portfolio. The ruling party in Bengal has announced the name Sabyasachi Dutta as the district chairperson of North 24-Parganas (Barasat) while Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar has been made the district president of North 24-Parganas (Barasat).