Sanjay Budhia calls state Budget ‘pragmatic and progressive’

Kolkata: Lauding the West Bengal Budget for 2024-25 as a “pro-people, pragmatic and progressive Budget”, Sanjay Budhia, MD, Patton Group, said the state Budget announced on Thursday, “very successfully adopted multiple strategies to address many issues simultaneously pertinent to overall development.”



He said the new policy for conversion of leasehold land to freehold land on payment of conversion fees and announcement of an on-line grievance redressal system developed for industry / business, including setting up of a call centre will immensely help in the ‘Ease of Doing Business’.

He stated: “Government’s assurance on re-visiting to repeal Urban Land Ceiling Act – a long-standing request is like music to the ears and is eagerly awaited. Announcement of maximum stamp duty of Rs 1000/- as against the present rate of 0.5 per cent for registration of property under Gift within family is a much needed relief.”

Further, “Interest subvention for loan up to Rs 5 lakh granted under Bhabishyat Credit Card Scheme @ 4 % will ignite entrepreneurship. Adequate provisions have been made for creating job opportunities and at the same time, the cultural and social fabric have been strengthened which can be seen in enhancing the outlay and benefits to many of the on-going social schemes irrespective of challenging constraints,” he opined.