Sanjay Bansal appointed as additional election commissioner

Sanjay Bansal, secretary of the Backward Class Welfare department has been appointed as Additional Commissioner of State Election Commission.

Bansal will help Chief Election Commissioner Rajiva Sinha in conducting the elections. According to sources, this is for the first time that an additional commissioner has been appointed in the state election commission.

Bansal had a long meeting with Election Commissioner Rajiva Sinha at the office of the State Election Commission on various aspects. On June 7, Rajiv Sinha took over as the Election Commissioner after getting the green signal from the Governor.