Sanitation workers launch strike over wage hike demand

Cooch Behar: Sanitation and temporary workers of Dinhata Municipality launched a strike and sit-in protest on Wednesday, demanding a daily wage hike. The strike, which began at 8 am, led to a complete halt in garbage collection across all wards, causing inconvenience to residents.

A delegation of the agitating workers met North Bengal Development minister Udayan Guha to press their demands. However, after the discussion failed to resolve the issue, the workers returned to the protest site and continued their sit-in.

Sanitation worker Jhunu Harijan said: “We are demanding a daily increase of Rs 31, but the municipality has agreed to only Rs 25. They want to give it as a tiffin allowance but we want it credited along with our monthly salary. Since they are unwilling to meet our demand, the protest will continue.”

Temporary municipal workers also joined the strike, further affecting routine services. Resident Narayan Roy said: “No garbage vehicles came on Wednesday. We had to keep the waste at home. The authorities should act promptly.”

Municipal chairperson Aparna De Nandi stated: “They are part of our municipal team. We are seriously looking into their issues and discussing it with all councillors. The problem will be resolved through dialogue. However, they have been asked to resume

essential services.”