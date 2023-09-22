Sandip Ray down with fever, ‘Nayan Rahasya’ team returns to Kolkata

kolkata: Director Sandip Ray had to stop filming his new Feluda movie, ‘Nayan Rahasya,’ in Chennai after he contracted fever. The director, including his team, Indraneil Sengupta (Feluda), Ayush Das (Topshe), and Abhijit Guha (Jatayu), all headed back to Kolkata. The cast and crew will return to Mahabalipuram once the director recovers.



According to a member of the shooting unit, after shooting for a few days in Chennai, the director started suffering from cough and cold. Sources say he had had to halt the Mahabalipuram schedule due to a bout of viral fever. On Thursday, the team returned to Kolkata. Although Ray is keeping well, the doctor has advised him to rest.

After ‘Hatyapuri’, which was released in December 2022, Ray is back with his next Feluda film ‘Nayan Rahasya’. Though most of the outdoor shooting of the film has been completed, the team will return to south India to shoot the remaining portion.

Ray has found his new Feluda in Indraneil and the audience has accepted the new trio (including Ayush and Abhijit). A few days back, the ‘Nayan Rahasya’ team celebrated Ray and Indraneil’s birthday on the set. Indraneil also took to Instagram to share the moment.

Although Ray is yet to announce the release date of the film, buzz is ‘Nayan Rahasya’ will hit theatres in winter, which happens to be the director’s favorite time.