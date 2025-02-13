Sandip Ghosh’s counsel gets docus from CBI

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has reportedly handed over documents relied upon by the prosecution to the lawyer of former RG Kar Hospital principal, Sandip Ghosh ahead of charge framing by trial court in financial irregularities case.

On Wednesday, after handing over the documents, Ghosh’s counsel was reportedly given time till Saturday to peruse the documents. The Calcutta High Court’s Division Bench of Justice Joymalya Bagchi had mentioned on Tuesday that the accused who are in custody, including Ghosh, have the right to fair and speedy trial which is an unexceptionable necessity for administration of justice.

The bench had directed the CBI to supply an index consisting of list of witnesses, list of documents and paginate the relied upon documents.

The high court had directed the trial court to fix another date to consider the submissions of the parties in respect of the scanned documents supplied and pass appropriate order on the submission of the parties. The matter will be next heard in high court on February 18.