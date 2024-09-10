Sandip Ghosh was running a ‘criminal nexus’, says CBI

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has reportedly claimed that the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh was running a ‘criminal nexus’ with the two other accused persons who used to supply medical equipment to the hospital.



CBI while probing the corruption charges against Ghosh had reportedly found the involvement of two medical equipment suppliers identified as Suman Hazra and Biplab Singha. They were also arrested on the same day when Ghosh was arrested. It was found that Ghosh had developed a good relationship with these two vendors when he was serving at the Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital (MMCH).

Eventually, Ghosh brought them to Kolkata when he was transferred to RG Kar.

The Central Agency has found that Ghosh was in touch with the two accused vendors frequently. Incidentally, Special Secretary of the state Health and Family Welfare Department, Debal Kumar Ghosh had mentioned Ghosh’s ‘criminal nexus’ with certain unscrupulous contractors in his complaint which was lodged with the Tala Police Station on September 19. It was alleged that Ghosh had favoured several people close to him to get work orders for several works despite the contractors or vendors not having licenses.

It may be mentioned that Sandip Ghosh had moved the Supreme Court, challenging the Calcutta High Court order and directing the CBI to probe the corruption charges against him. On September 6, at the hearing, the Apex Court dismissed the petition of Ghosh.

The Bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra observed that an accused does not have the locus standi to be heard in a plea seeking the transfer of investigation.