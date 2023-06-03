Sandip Ghosh to continue as principal of RG Kar Med College

KOLKATA: Sandip Ghosh of the West Bengal Medical Education Service will continue as the principal, RG Kar Medical College after his transfer order was revoked by Swasthya Bhawan. The Health department issued an order on Wednesday saying that Ghosh will act until further order as Professor in the department of Orthopaedics in Murshidabad Medical College and continue in the same capacity. But the order was revoked. Sanat Kumar Ghosh was asked to act until further order as principal, RG Kar Medical College.

