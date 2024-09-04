Sandip Ghosh sent to 8-day CBI custody; suspended by state Health department

Kolkata: The special CBI court Alipore remanded the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh to CBI custody for eight days following which he was suspended by the Health department on Tuesday.



In the suspension order, it was mentioned that the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has been suspended in view of the ongoing criminal investigation against him, as per the rules.

Apart from Ghosh, the three other arrested persons, including his bodyguard Afsar Ali, also have been remanded to CBI custody for the same period. On Tuesday, Ghosh and three others were produced at the Special CBI Court in Alipore with a prayer for CBI custody for 10 days. At the hearing, CBI claimed that Ghosh needed to be taken into custody for gathering evidence against his involvement in a corruption racket.

On Tuesday afternoon, Ghosh and others were taken to the Alipore Court from Nizam Palace. After the hearing when Ghosh was coming out from the court, a few people who had gathered there tried to assault Ghosh but CBI officials managed to leave the place with him safely. CBI, on Monday, arrested Ghosh along with three additional individuals; Suman Hazra, Biplab Singha, and Afsar. While Suman and Biplab were involved in medical supply, Afsar was Ghosh’s bodyguard. Earlier, an FIR was registered against Ghosh at the Tala Police Station based on a complaint filed by the special secretary of the Health department, Debal Kumar Ghosh who alleged that Sandip was involved in several illegal acts and the Health department received several complaints against him recently. After a departmental investigation, it was found that there was a criminal nexus between Ghosh and certain unscrupulous contractors who were given contracts and work orders of several works violating the tender norms since 2022.