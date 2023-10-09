Sandip Ghosh reinstated as principal at RG Kar

Kolkata: Dr Sandip Ghosh who was recently transferred to the Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital from the RG Kar Medical College has been reinstated in the same hospital as the principal, an order issued by the Health department said.



According to the order, Dr Manas Banerjee who was currently serving as the principal of RG Kar Medical College has got his new posting as the Principal of Barasat Medical College.

Banerjee was earlier posted as Principal of Barasat Medical College and Hospital. It may be mentioned that agitation took place by a section of medical students at the RG Kar Medical College who had been opposing the joining of the new Principal and demanding reinstating the previous Principal who had already been transferred.

In another development, Dr Suparna Dutta currently posted as the principal of the Barasat Medical College will act as Director, Institute of Health and Family Welfare at Swasthya Bhawan. Another order issued by the health department on Monday said that Dr Sudipta Roy, an MLA from Sreerampur in Hooghly will be the new Chairman of Rogi Kalyan Samiti at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital replacing Dr Santanu Sen.