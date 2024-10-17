Sandip Ghosh moves High Court for accessing bank FDs

Kolkata: The former principal of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital, Sandip Ghosh who is in the midst of several litigations, is learnt to have approached the Calcutta High Court with a plea to allow him to make a premature withdrawal of fixed deposits (FDs) from a nationalised bank in a bid to support his family and pay off his lawyers.

It was learnt that the matter will come up before the vacation bench of Justice Bivas Pattanayak on Friday for hearing. It was reportedly learnt that Ghosh is not able to withdraw the money as he is presently in custody and his signature is required for the withdrawal from the bank. It was learnt that though the jail authorities have agreed to get the papers signed by Ghosh, the bank is reluctant to accept the same without any authentication of the signature. This has forced him to move the high court, it

is learnt. Ghosh was arrested by the CBI in connection with the financial irregularities case at RG Kar soon after the rape and murder of a junior doctor at the institution.

Later, the CBI sleuths also showed him as arrested on charges of misleading the rape and murder investigation and tampering with evidence when the probe was initially being carried out by the Kolkata Police.