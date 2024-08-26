Sandip Ghosh, 5 others undergo 2nd round of polygraph tests

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday started a second round of polygraph tests on former RG Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH) principal Sandip Ghosh and five others as part of their investigation into the rape-murder of a woman doctor at the institution.

According to an officer, over the last 10 days, Ghosh provided inconsistent answers during questioning, prompting officers to conduct another round of polygraph tests.

Meanwhile, a day after raids were conducted at multiple places across the city in connection with the alleged corruption in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday again summoned the former principal, Sandip Ghosh along with demonstrator of Forensic Medicine, Debasish Shome and former superintendent, Sanjay Basisth.

Sources said, Ghosh was asked to appear before the CBI sleuths at the CGO Complex in Salt Lake while Shome and Basisth were asked to appear at the CBI office at Nizam Palace. Though Ghosh’s name is present in both the cases of corruption and the alleged rape and murder of the Post Graduate Trainee (PGT) doctor of RG Kar Hospital, Shome and Basisth are being summoned in connection with the corruption case only so far.

The CBI initially conducted the lie-detection tests on Ghosh and five others on Saturday, followed by a test on arrested accused Sanjay Roy at the Presidency Correctional Home on Sunday. The case centres on the alleged rape-murder of a postgraduate trainee woman doctor in the seminar hall of the hospital on August 9. A civic volunteer was arrested in connection with the crime the next day. The gruesome crime resulted in nationwide protests by doctors and citizens.

On Sunday, the CBI searched Ghosh’s and Vashisth’s homes, with Ghosh presenting files and documents at the Central agency’s office in Salt Lake on Monday morning. Vashisth appeared at Nizam Palace, where a forensic medicine department professor was also questioned.

The agency also searched 13 other locations in Kolkata, including residences and offices of people involved in patient care and management supplies connected to

the hospital.

“After yesterday’s search operations, we have several questions for them,” the officer told a news agency.

This action follows a complaint by Akhtar Ali, former deputy superintendent of RGKMCH, alleging that Ghosh and his associates issued tenders for the construction of food stalls, cafes, canteens, and urinals without the permission of the health department and the college council.

Initial probe revealed that three traders got these “illegal” tenders, the officer said.